CNN Anchor Erin Burnett Hits Back At GOP Lawmaker Who Called Her 'Young Lady' On-Air In Tense Exchange

The Texas congressman made the remark after the OutFront host asked if he was prepared to continue voting that night, as the 118th Congress was in the midst of voting whether or not to adjourn after an 11th round with no Speaker of the House selected.

"I'm a combat veteran and served in law enforcement for 30 years," Nehls told the CNN anchor. "I can be here until July."

Burnett joked back, "Is that a metaphor for how you feel about this? There is nothing that can break or shake (your support for McCarthy) at this point?"

"Listen, I don't know if you are aware of, young lady, but I'm also a member of the House Freedom Caucus," Nehls responded to Burnett, as the split-screen moment showed Burnett taken aback with the sly diss.