Don Lemon Labels Prince Harry 'Gauche' For Including Alleged Physical Fight With Prince William In Memoir

CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Prince Harry as "gauche" for his decision to share an alleged physical fight between himself and Prince William in his new memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare, he alleged that in 2019, he and his older brother got into a physical altercation in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lived at the time.

Harry's writing painted a shocking picture of a deranged William in what has become the most controversial excerpts released from the upcoming memoir so far.