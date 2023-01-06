Don Lemon Labels Prince Harry 'Gauche' For Including Alleged Physical Fight With Prince William In Memoir
CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Prince Harry as "gauche" for his decision to share an alleged physical fight between himself and Prince William in his new memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare, he alleged that in 2019, he and his older brother got into a physical altercation in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lived at the time.
Harry's writing painted a shocking picture of a deranged William in what has become the most controversial excerpts released from the upcoming memoir so far.
While shocking — and certainly good for book sales — the CNN anchor felt the decision to include the private alleged scuffle between brothers was unnecessary.
"Everyone has a family," Lemon said while discussing the excerpt. "I have arguments with my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?"
The comment mirrored critics who have stood by the Royal family in wake of the infamous "Megxit" and slammed Harry and Markle for their continued presence in the media after they stepped back from their full-time duties as working Royals.
"I just don't understand why on Earth he would want to put that out there?" Lemon continued. "I know he's selling a book but to me it's just... what is the word I'm looking for?"
After audibly pondering, Lemon finally landed on labeling the decision as "gauche," which refers to an action lacking grace.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry claimed that the alleged incident occurred after William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."
The Duke of Sussex claimed his big brother got physical during the heated exchange.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Harry wrote. "I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
"What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry?" Lemon asked rhetorically.