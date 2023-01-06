Billy Bush Caught In Hot Mic Moment Making Crude Joke About Kendall Jenner Years After Derailing His Career With Trump's 'Crotch Grab' Comment
Billy Bush must have not learned the first time. The Extra host was caught in another cringeworthy hot mic moment, but he was making a crude joke at Kendall Jenner's expense this time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bush, 51, was on the set taping on October 31, 2022, when he was heard making a vulgar sexual joke about Kendall dressing up as Jessie from Toy Story. The segment was a roundup of celebrities in their Halloween costumes, and since he was wearing a microphone, it was all caught on tape.
After getting clarification from colleagues on what Kendall's costume was, Bush threw out an opener, joking, “Kendall goes as Jessie, and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies." His banter sparked laughter, which could be heard in the leaked audio obtained by The Daily Beast and published on Friday.
This comes years after Bush's career was shattered following his hot mic moment with Donald Trump, who made his infamous "grab 'em by the p----" remark.
Bush's offhand comment about Kendall didn't make the October 31 show. Instead, Extra aired a PG version, with the television host saying, "it’s going to be hard to see Toy Story the same way ever again.”
Despite his history, the network backed him.
“As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter,” a representative for Telepictures, the show’s production company, told the outlet. “In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”
For those that need refreshing — Bush and Trump's 2005 sexually charged conversation was caught on a mic before the then-Access Hollywood host interviewed Donald.
In the tapes, released in 2016, Trump made several disturbing comments, including jokes about sexual assault. When the two spotted Days of Our Lives star Arianne Zucker, Trump begged for a mint “just in case I start kissing her,” adding, “When you’re a star, they let you do it.”
When Bush backed Donald by agreeing that meant “anything you want,” Trump laughed and responded, “Grab ’em by the p-----. You can do anything.”
Trump — who won the president seat weeks later — chalked their conversation up to "locker room talk." He shockingly survived, but Bush's career took a massive hit.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kendall's team for comment.