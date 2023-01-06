Billy Bush Caught In Hot Mic Moment Making Crude Joke About Kendall Jenner Years After Derailing His Career With Trump's 'Crotch Grab' Comment

After getting clarification from colleagues on what Kendall's costume was, Bush threw out an opener, joking, “Kendall goes as Jessie, and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies." His banter sparked laughter, which could be heard in the leaked audio obtained by The Daily Beast and published on Friday.

This comes years after Bush's career was shattered following his hot mic moment with Donald Trump, who made his infamous "grab 'em by the p----" remark.