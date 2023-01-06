Jesse Williams Demands $15k From ‘Crucial’ Witness In Car Crash Battle For Blowing Off Deposition, Moves To Postpone Trial

He said Bruce had identified her son as the witness who saw Williams flee the scene. However, he said Morritt has been evading being questioned under oath in the case.

“[Williams] have been contacting [Bruce’s] counsel – who is also representing Morritt– about Morritt’s deposition for months. In response, [Bruce’s] counsel has done nothing but strategically misrepresent Morritt’s availability and provide vague responses designed to improperly delay (or entirely prevent) Morritt’s deposition. This is textbook gamesmanship and a yet another transparent attempt to prevent [Williams] from obtaining relevant, non-privileged testimony from a key witness to the claims and defenses asserted in this litigation,” his motion reads.

As a result, Williams wants Morritt forced to appear and for the July trial date to be pushed to October.