Jesse Williams Demands $15k From ‘Crucial’ Witness In Car Crash Battle For Blowing Off Deposition, Moves To Postpone Trial
Actor Jesse Williams’ demanded the civil trial over a car crash be postponed after a “crucial” witness failed to show up to a deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and his legal team are demanding $15k from the son of the woman suing him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paula Bruce sued Williams over a January 2020 accident that went down in Los Angeles. In the suit, Bruce accused the star of fleeing the scene after he had rear-ended her.
In court documents, Bruce said Williams crashed his Porsche into her Mercedes which caused severe damage. In addition, she claimed to have suffered emotional distress from the ordeal which led to her not being able to work.
Williams has denied the accusations he fled the scene. He said he stayed and exchanged information. Williams admitted he left once his assistant arrived at the scene. The actor said he called Bruce days after the accident to check on her. He claimed to have been told by Bruce that she was fine.
Days later, he said his lawyer informed him Bruce was demanding $1.6 million in damages for a “hit-and-run.”
William called it a “blatant attempt” at extortion.
Now, Williams has filed a motion to compel Bruce’s son Felix Morritt to appear for a deposition in the case. The actor said Morritt is a “crucial factual witness” in the case but has refused to appear.
Williams has demanded $15k in sanctions against Moritt and his lawyers for their “gamesmanship and blatant abuse of the discovery process in this matter.”
He said Bruce had identified her son as the witness who saw Williams flee the scene. However, he said Morritt has been evading being questioned under oath in the case.
“[Williams] have been contacting [Bruce’s] counsel – who is also representing Morritt– about Morritt’s deposition for months. In response, [Bruce’s] counsel has done nothing but strategically misrepresent Morritt’s availability and provide vague responses designed to improperly delay (or entirely prevent) Morritt’s deposition. This is textbook gamesmanship and a yet another transparent attempt to prevent [Williams] from obtaining relevant, non-privileged testimony from a key witness to the claims and defenses asserted in this litigation,” his motion reads.
As a result, Williams wants Morritt forced to appear and for the July trial date to be pushed to October.