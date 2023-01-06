Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces
Vladimir Putin’s struggling troops have started to use the dead bodies of fallen soldiers to create “makeshift walls” to protect themselves from the enemy Ukrainian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation comes as Russia’s death count recently surpassed 100,000 and as 300,000 more Russian soldiers are reported to have suffered “life-changing” injuries on the frontlines of Ukraine.
Even more shocking are reports indicating Putin ordered the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers to be left on the battlefield rather than transported home to receive proper military funerals.
According to Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as a top official within Ukraine's military intelligence division, certain areas of Ukraine have been described as “human meat grinders” due to the startling number of bodies left there by both sides of the ongoing conflict.
“Soldiers showed me a section where dead bodies are piled up like something you would see in a movie,” Budanov recently told ABC News.
“There are hundreds of dead bodies just rotting away in the open field,” he continued, “in places they are piled on top of other bodies like makeshift walls, when Russian troops attack on that field they use those bodies for cover, like a shield.”
“But it's not working,” Budanov explained, “there are actual fields of dead bodies there.”
Budanov also revealed that although the war between Russia and Ukraine has been taking place for almost one full year, he does not predict the conflict ending anytime soon.
He also expects Ukraine to ramp up their offensives against Russia in the coming months, particularly in March when Ukraine is planning a “huge push.”
“This is when we will see liberation of territories and dealing the final defeats to the Russian Federation,” Budanov told ABC News. “This will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to the Donbas."
- Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview
- Russian National With Ties To Vladimir Putin Becomes FIFTH PERSON To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Two Weeks
- Russia BLAMES Soldiers For Deadly Missile Strike, Claims Illegal Use Of Cell Phones Gave Away Location Of Troops
“Our goal, and we will achieve it, is returning to the borders of 1991, like Ukraine is recognized by all subjects of international law,” he continued. “Russia is not a military threat to the world anymore, just a tall tale.”
"[Russia is] a terrorist country swinging a nuclear bat at everyone and spewing threats. Not a regime that has an ethical or political right to be in control of weapons of mass destruction.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin recently suffered his largest loss yet over the weekend when 700 troops were targeted and killed in a missile strike in eastern Ukraine.
Russia’s defense minister has since blamed the now-deceased troops for the strike because the soldiers were allegedly using their cell phones before the attack took place.