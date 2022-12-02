‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Demands Woman Suing Over Nasty Car Crash Be Sanctioned For Refusing To Answer Questions
Actor Jesse Williams accused the woman suing him over a car crash in Los Angeles of refusing to answer simple questions during her recent deposition — and now he wants her sanctioned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Grey’s Anatomy star said the woman, Paula Bruce, showed up to her depo on September 29 but wouldn’t say much.
Jesse said, without any justification, Paula and her lawyers “actively obstructed questioning on relevant issues, lodged invalid objections, baselessly refused to respond to questioning, and blatantly misrepresented facts to avoid providing damaging testimony.”
He said Paula refused to discuss the alleged emotional distress and trauma she has allegedly experienced as a result of the incident. In addition, he said that she refused to clarify whether she was making a claim for lost future earnings and refused to discuss the time period in which she accrued medical.
Jesse and his attorney are demanding they be allowed to depose Paula once again and for her to be sanctioned to the tune of $16,200.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Paula sued Jesse over an accident that went down in January 2020. She accused the actor of fleeing the scene after he had rear-ended her.
In her suit, she claimed Jesse crashed his Porsche into her Mercedes which caused severe damage. Further, she said she suffered emotional distress from the situation which led to her not being able to work.
Jesse denied the accusations. He admitted the accident occurred but said he stuck around to exchange information. Further, he said he didn’t leave the scene until his assistant arrived.
He said he called Paula days after the crash to check in on her. She allegedly told him she was fine. However, days later, he said he learned her lawyer demanded $1.6 million in damages for a “hit-and-run.”
Jesse called her demand a “blatant attempt” at extortion.
Recently, Paula demanded Jesse be forced to sit for an in-person deposition. He agreed to appear virtually but she has objected to the proposal.
Paula demanded Jesse be sanctioned $3,170. A judge has yet to rule.