House Speaker Nancy Pelosi FIRES BACK At Elon Musk For Pushing 'Destructive' Conspiracy Theory About Husband Paul's Hammer Attack

Nancy Pelosi ripped Elon Musk for using his newly acquired Twitter platform to spread “destructive” conspiracy theories connected to the attack on her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development came this week after Musk took to his new social media platform to retweet a “fake and defamatory” story suggesting the House Speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked on the morning of October 28 after meeting his future attacker, David DePape, at a San Francisco gay bar earlier in the night.