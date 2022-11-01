Paul Pelosi's Suspected Attacker's Nudist Ex-Lover Says David DePape Was 'Constantly Paranoid' & 'Mentally Ill For Long Time'

But during a phone call from prison on Monday with the San Francisco Bay Area affiliate outlet ABC 7, Taub revealed she witnessed DePape slowly succumb to his mental illness during their nearly two-decade relationship together.

“He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him,” Taub said regarding one incident where DePape disappeared for almost an entire year.

“And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal,” she added. “He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time.”