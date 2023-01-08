The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Hides 'Deep In Her Phone' To Avoid Engaging With Cohosts
Alyssa Farah Griffin appears to be doing her best to look anywhere but at her fellow cohosts. According to a source, The View panelist immediately picks up her phone and starts scrolling the moment the cameras stop rolling.
"Every time the show cuts to a commercial, she's deep in her phone," the insider spilled of the conservative television personality's off-camera activity. "It doesn't appear to be work-related since they have note cards in front of them that they read from."
"Maybe she's on social media or checking emails. Who knows!" the source added. "It seems like she uses it though as a form of entertainment when she's not engaging with her co-hosts."
The source also shared it could have something to do with Farah Griffin being eager to contact her husband, 33-year-old Justin Griffin, who she tied the knot with back in November 2021.
"[Alyssa is] obsessed with her husband!" the source dished. "She mentions him multiple times throughout the show, both on and off camera. That's all she talks about!"
However, this isn't the first time a source has dished on Farah Griffin's apparent lack of interest in the other panelists since the former Trump aide joined the daytime chat-fest as a permanent cohost in August 2022.
In November, another insider revealed she appeared to use her phone "to avoid socializing" with the other hosts, noting that it "came off as cold" like she wasn't interested in having a conversation with anyone else on set.
Radar also reported in September that Farah Griffin was "outcasted" and "ignored" by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin after the group got into a heated back-and-forth over politics.
"Sunny faced away from Alyssa as the four women were turned towards Whoopi while talking," a viewer who had been at the taping of the show explained. "Alyssa stared at the women as they were in conversation, but she eventually went on her phone and chatted with her makeup artist."