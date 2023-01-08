Bruce Willis 'Determined To Stay Coherent' For The Sake Of His Grandchild, Newfound Look On Life: Sources
The joyful news Bruce Willis is going to be a grandfather gave the Die Hard hero a renewed will to live, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed he's striving to bond with the tyke before his rare brain disorder gets the best of him.
Rumer Willis, the 34-year-old daughter of Bruce, 67, and ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, recently announced she's pregnant with her musician boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.
Rumer's baby on board put Bruce in seventh heaven as he bravely battles aphasia, a brain disorder that jumbles communication skills while causing progressive and permanent damage, insiders said.
"He's determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," the source stated.
But Bruce — who is said to be itching to make an acting comeback — is in a race against time.
Leading neurologist Dr. Michael Tuchman, who has not treated the screen tough guy, said Bruce's condition is likely to be not only incurable but also that he has possibly as little as five years before the symptoms overtake him.
"Bruce has never backed away from a challenge," noted a friend. "He's dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer."
In March, Bruce's ex and oldest daughters came together with his wife to reveal the actor was suffering from aphasia. The progressive disorder affects one's ability to speak and understand language, making it impossible for him to continue his Hollywood career.
Besides announcing Bruce's diagnosis, they also revealed he was retiring from movies.
- Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each
- 'Cherishing Every Moment': Bruce Willis' Family 'Praying' For Christmas Miracle As His Health Deteriorates
- Bruce Willis Spotted Grabbing Coffee On Father's Day Weeks After Retiring From Acting Due To Battle With Aphasia
As RadarOnline.com reported, the action star revised his will just days before his diagnosis, noting how his $250 million fortune will be divided amongst his family. The three daughters he shares with Demi — Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — are allegedly getting $1 million each, with the majority of his cash will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
"He believes Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah have gotten the best of what he has to offer financially throughout their lives," explained the insider. "Bruce's will was actually redone years ago after he married Emma in 2009, was amended after the children were born, and then again when it was clear Bruce's health was failing."
The Death Wish actor has confidence his oldest daughters will be just fine without his money. Bruce's biggest wish is that his modern family remains close as his health deteriorates.