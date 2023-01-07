'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Parties At Glamorous Italian Dinner After Receiving Meager 6.5 Year Prison Sentence

And while the Shah-mazing former housewife will obviously not be returning to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to flaunt her now not-so-fabulous life, Bravo fans will very likely still be getting Season 4 sans the embattled reality star.

"Just because contracts haven't been given out doesn't mean they are scrapping the show," one insider spilled to Radar. "It just takes time."

Shah will also not appear on the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion episode after battling with Bravo over whether or not she would be forced to discuss her legal matters on air.

"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing," she wrote in a December Instagram post. "Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this 'storyline.' ... So under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion."