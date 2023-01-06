‘Salacious Nonsense’: ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Demands 2019 Restraining Order Drama Not Be Used Against Her During Sentencing

“Simply put, nothing in the government’s submission has any relevance to Ms. Shah’s offense or the appropriate sentence here, nor is it “relevant conduct” under even the most liberal interpretation of that phrase,” the letter added.

In addition, Shah’s lawyer said they “learned that the woman making these allegations recanted them in an email four days later (in March 2019).1 In that email, the woman admits that she was wrong in accusing Ms. Shah of having an affair and further admits that her allegations were the result of her PTSD and an emotional state. This information calls this woman’s credibility into grave doubt, and thus we immediately provided this email to the government and asked it to withdraw the submission. The government has refused.”