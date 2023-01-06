‘Salacious Nonsense’: ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Demands 2019 Restraining Order Drama Not Be Used Against Her During Sentencing
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah demanded prosecutors not be allowed to use a 2019 restraining order against her during her sentencing today, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, prosecutors asked the court for permission to submit information about a past criminal matter.
In the filing, prosecutors said that a woman filed a restraining order against Shah accusing the reality star of sleeping with her husband. The woman said Shah tried to confront her, but she blew her off.
The woman claimed Shah then drove across state lines and showed up at her front door at 2:30 AM. The woman said she called the police and was granted a restraining order against the Bravo star.
The woman reached out to prosecutors that brought charges against Shah to notify them of the situation. Now, Shah, who is in court this morning waiting to find out her fate, has demanded the information not be considered by the judge during her sentencing.
Shah’s lawyer wrote in a letter to the judge, “the government’s submission contains salacious, scandalous, unproven, and irrelevant non-criminal allegations against Ms. Shah which have no basis in this Court’s calculus."
- ‘I Thought About Ending My Life': Victim Of Jen Shah’s Fraud Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Judge About ‘Losing Everything’
- 60-Year-Old Victim Of Jen Shah Demands Judge Sentence Her To 14 Years In Prison, Says She Suffered Two Heart Attacks From Stress Over Scam
- Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison
“Simply put, nothing in the government’s submission has any relevance to Ms. Shah’s offense or the appropriate sentence here, nor is it “relevant conduct” under even the most liberal interpretation of that phrase,” the letter added.
In addition, Shah’s lawyer said they “learned that the woman making these allegations recanted them in an email four days later (in March 2019).1 In that email, the woman admits that she was wrong in accusing Ms. Shah of having an affair and further admits that her allegations were the result of her PTSD and an emotional state. This information calls this woman’s credibility into grave doubt, and thus we immediately provided this email to the government and asked it to withdraw the submission. The government has refused.”
The lawyer trashed prosecutors asking, “why this sort of unreliable, salacious nonsense has no place in a federal criminal sentencing. Rather than focusing on the grave task of fashioning the just sentence for Ms. Shah, who has acknowledged her criminal wrongdoing, the government has wasted its own resources and the Court’s time, all the while needlessly embarrassing Ms. Shah thirty-six hours before the most important day of her life.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prosecutors accuse Shah of being a key role in a massive telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals.
The government wants her thrown in prison for 10 years while she pleaded for only 3 years.