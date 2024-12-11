EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson Assassination Crime Scene Gallery — Grim Images Reveal Clues that Could Convict Killer

Earlier this week, Mangione was charged with the second-degree murder of Thompson after the 50-year-old was shot outside of the Hilton Hotel in New York City the morning of Wednesday, December 4.

Mangione was believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to check into an Upper West Side hostel days before the attack - where he was captured by camera smiling at the receptionist.

He was also accused of waiting for Thompson outside of the hotel before opening fire on him around 6:45 AM. Shell casings with the words "delay, deny, depose" were found at the crime scene - possibly referring to Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claim and What You Can Do About.