EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson Assassination Crime Scene Gallery — Grim Images Reveal Clues that Could Convict Killer
The 26-year-old has been charged with second degree murder and is expected to plead not guilty.
All eyes have been on Luigi Mangione after the 26-year-old was arrested and charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a shocking crime caught on camera.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the numerous crime scenes photos including the alleged "ghost gun" the suspected killer used on Thompson.
Earlier this week, Mangione was charged with the second-degree murder of Thompson after the 50-year-old was shot outside of the Hilton Hotel in New York City the morning of Wednesday, December 4.
Mangione was believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to check into an Upper West Side hostel days before the attack - where he was captured by camera smiling at the receptionist.
He was also accused of waiting for Thompson outside of the hotel before opening fire on him around 6:45 AM. Shell casings with the words "delay, deny, depose" were found at the crime scene - possibly referring to Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claim and What You Can Do About.
The Ivy league grad was able to evade capture for days, as CCTV footage caught him fleeing the scene on a bike to Central Park before cameras spotted him taking a taxi to a bus station.
During the search for Mangione, police discovered a discarded backpack believed to be owned by him which only contained Monopoly board game money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.
Authorities eventually caught up to Mangione after a McDonald's employee called 911 after a customer recognized him.
When cops arrived, Mangione had a bag of suspected evidence with him at the fast food joint, including several fake IDs, and a similar "ghost gun" and suppressor consistent with the weapon used in the brutal crime.
Mangione is also said to have had a handwritten "manifesto" detailing his grievances against health care insurance companies.
The manifesto reportedly stated: "It had to be done. These parasites had it coming. I don't want to cause any trauma, but it had to be done."
Mangione is also said to have had a bus ticket from NYC in his pocket.
According to a police source, a spiral notebook was also found on Mangione, which detailed to-do lists of tasks that needed to be planned out to pull off the crime.
Another page reportedly referenced a plot to take out the UnitedHealthcare CEO using a bomb.
Details around the alleged bomb plot have yet to be disclosed but Mangione is said to have aborted the bomb plans because it "could kill innocents".
One comment in the notebook reportedly detailed how using a gun would be better as it would be targeted and "kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference".
Another note aimed a message at investigators, and read: "To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone.
"These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson 'Murderer' Luigi Mangione, 26, 'Was Leading Drug-Crazed, Incel-Style Life Without Sex' After Back Surgery Before He Allegedly Blasted Healthcare Boss to Death
On Tuesday, Mangione screamed and struggled with police as he arrived at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, for an extradition hearing.
Upon arriving at the courthouse, the suspect appeared to yell: "This is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" before he was forced inside the building.
Mangione was held under maximum security at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania before his court appearance.
Mangione's attorney, Thomas Dickey, expects his client to plead not guilty.