Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson Assassination Crime Scene Gallery — Grim Images Reveal Clues that Could Convict Killer

The 26-year-old has been charged with second degree murder and is expected to plead not guilty.

Composite photo of Luigi Mangione, his alleged backpack, mugshot
Source: MEGA:ABC

Mangione is said to have been found with a batch of evidence.

Dec. 11 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

All eyes have been on Luigi Mangione after the 26-year-old was arrested and charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a shocking crime caught on camera.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the numerous crime scenes photos including the alleged "ghost gun" the suspected killer used on Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement
luigio mangion mugshot
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder in the second degree.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Mangione was charged with the second-degree murder of Thompson after the 50-year-old was shot outside of the Hilton Hotel in New York City the morning of Wednesday, December 4.

Mangione was believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to check into an Upper West Side hostel days before the attack - where he was captured by camera smiling at the receptionist.

He was also accused of waiting for Thompson outside of the hotel before opening fire on him around 6:45 AM. Shell casings with the words "delay, deny, depose" were found at the crime scene - possibly referring to Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claim and What You Can Do About.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione gun
Source: MEGA

Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ivy league grad was able to evade capture for days, as CCTV footage caught him fleeing the scene on a bike to Central Park before cameras spotted him taking a taxi to a bus station.

During the search for Mangione, police discovered a discarded backpack believed to be owned by him which only contained Monopoly board game money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

Authorities eventually caught up to Mangione after a McDonald's employee called 911 after a customer recognized him.

Article continues below advertisement
brian thompson assassination crime scene images killer luigi mangione cctv footages
Source: MEGA

Mangione was captured on cameras numerous times before and after the crime.

Article continues below advertisement

When cops arrived, Mangione had a bag of suspected evidence with him at the fast food joint, including several fake IDs, and a similar "ghost gun" and suppressor consistent with the weapon used in the brutal crime.

Mangione is also said to have had a handwritten "manifesto" detailing his grievances against health care insurance companies.

The manifesto reportedly stated: "It had to be done. These parasites had it coming. I don't want to cause any trauma, but it had to be done."

Mangione is also said to have had a bus ticket from NYC in his pocket.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione mcdonalds caught at
Source: MEGA

The 26-year-old was caught after being seen at a McDonald's.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a police source, a spiral notebook was also found on Mangione, which detailed to-do lists of tasks that needed to be planned out to pull off the crime.

Another page reportedly referenced a plot to take out the UnitedHealthcare CEO using a bomb.

Details around the alleged bomb plot have yet to be disclosed but Mangione is said to have aborted the bomb plans because it "could kill innocents".

Article continues below advertisement
brian thompson assassination crime scene images killer luigi mangione backpack
Source: ABC

A backpack believed to have belong to the suspect was found containing Monopoly board game money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

One comment in the notebook reportedly detailed how using a gun would be better as it would be targeted and "kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference".

Another note aimed a message at investigators, and read: "To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone.

"These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

Article continues below advertisement
brian thompson assassination crime scene images killer luigi mangione gun abc
Source: ABC

Mangione is said to have used a 'ghost gun' for the crime.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
unitedhealth ceo killing suspect luigi mangione

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson 'Murderer' Luigi Mangione, 26, 'Was Leading Drug-Crazed, Incel-Style Life Without Sex' After Back Surgery Before He Allegedly Blasted Healthcare Boss to Death

jay z rape allegations lawsuit diddy tony buzbee

EXCLUSIVE: Frenzied Online 'Witchhunt' Launched to Name and Shame Mystery Female Celebrity Accused of Watching 'While Jay-Z Raped 13-Year-Old Girl in Front of Sean "Diddy" Combs'

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Mangione screamed and struggled with police as he arrived at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, for an extradition hearing.

Upon arriving at the courthouse, the suspect appeared to yell: "This is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" before he was forced inside the building.

Mangione was held under maximum security at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania before his court appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione mug shot
Source: mega

He is expected to plead not guilty to the crime.

Mangione's attorney, Thomas Dickey, expects his client to plead not guilty.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.