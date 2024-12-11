Luigi Mangione's Secret Gay Life: How CEO 'Executioner' Was 'Closeted Homosexual With Preference for Black Men'
The 26-year-old has been declared a 'hunk' online.
Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione leads a secret life as a closeted gay man.
The 26-year-old suspect, who was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania Monday, has reportedly had several relationships with other men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mangione was a well-respected Ivy League alum before police say he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel.
He is currently in an Altoona jail on a murder charge.
As more details are emerging about Mangione and his private life, at least two gay men have come forward to claim to have had relationships with him.
One of them, a black man named only as Sean Y, told Media Take Out that he and Luigi were together for nearly 5 years.
He recalled to the site: "We met at a gay club in Baltimore. He was one of the only white guys in the club, and he bought me a drink."
Sean said the two went home together that night, and enjoyed a long-distance relationship on-and-off for the next several years.
"He would see me when he was in town. And he was very generous. He’d always buy me something nice, from Hermes or Louis Vuitton. Those are my favorites," Sean claimed.
Another openly gay black man from Philadelphia claimed to have had a similar relationship with Mangione.
The man, identified only as Tommy, said Mangione clearly had a type: "He was big into hip hop and Black culture." But the two apparently kept their relationship shallow: "We never really talked politics or anything like that."
Tommy said much like Sean, Mangione showered him with pricey gifts.
"I am an expensive friend. Luigi knew that and made sure that I was properly taken care of."
Mangione had the money to splash around, as he came from a wealthy family. He is the heir to a holiday resort fortune created by his grandparents, and the brother of a top doctor.
The suspect is originally from Towson, Maryland, where he lived in a $1M home with his parents and is an anti-capitalist who attended Baltimore's elite $40,000-a-year Gilman School, where he graduated valedictorian in 2016.
He then attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania where he studied software engineering. After completing his studies, he worked as a software engineer at TrueCar, a Santa Monica, California-based online car market, and also has ties to San Francisco, and Honolulu, Hawaii, cops confirmed.
Mangione's family has an extensive background in the medical field, as they repeatedly donated to hospitals, nursing homes, and even ran their own foundations.
For decades, the Mangione family has supported the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC), donating more than $1million to the hospital.
Mangione was caught after a five-day manhunt by a cop inside a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.
He was searched by officers who found a fake ID, a "ghost gun" similar to the one seen in CCTV footage of the killing and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.
A spiral notebook was also found which detailed to-do lists of tasks that needed to be planned out to pull off a brazen kill, according to a police source.
Several chilling notes also justified these calculated plans, a source told RadarOnline.com.