EXCLUSIVE: Insurance Bosses 'Running Scared' and Ramping up Armed 'Mercenary' Security After UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Payout Revenge' Assassination

Major US corporations are scrambling to employ $100,000 a month "armed to the teeth" ex-police and special forces personnel to guard their head honchos after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Cops believe he was shot in New York City in a "targeted attack" by a deranged assassin with a grudge against the firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A law enforcement source revealed: "This attack was clearly carried out by someone who has had a bad experience with the firm, possibly trying to secure clash for a claim for themselves or a loved one and they had failed.

"That's made the boards of a lot of the top corporations and other healthcare providers very nervy. They are hiring the best guys they can to protect their human assets. And that doesn't come cheap with round-the-clock protection for just one person costing $100k a month.