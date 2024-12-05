'He Should Have Had TEN Bodyguards!' Ex-Bodyguard Of Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fuels Growing Conspiracy Theories By Asking Why Murdered Insurance Boss Was Out Alone
A former bodyguard of the murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has fueled conspiracy theories about why he was walking alone in New York City before the "targeted attack".
RadarOnline.com can reveal two executive protection consultants are in disbelief about the 50-year-old's murder that took place on Wednesday morning outside a Manhattan hotel.
A former bodyguard for Thompson revealed that he is in complete disbelief that the exec didn't have security when he was murdered in the early hours while walking to a work conference.
Philip Klein, who previously protected the CEO back in the 2000s, admitted he was "shocked and baffled" over the murder and that he didn't have "a detail" with him.
He also admitted that Thompson should have been wearing "a vest" for extra protection.
Two security consultants, who did not work for Thompson, revealed their thoughts on the deadly attack.
Brittney Blair, who specializes in consulting executives about their personal security for the risk management firm K2 Integrity, admitted in an interview that she was "floored" Thompson was walking without bodyguards in New York City.
She added: "I've seen a lot of CEOs and high-profile business leaders who sometimes feel that corporate security is maybe a little bit overboard. They feel — I don't want to say untouchable, but they maybe underestimate how much of a public figure they are."
A former Secret Service agent who now runs the private security firm LaSorsa and Associates, Joseph LaSorsa, revealed that intense security could cost around $100,000 a month — but it still might not have protected him from his brutal death.
LaSorsa said: "I know it sounds extreme, but you're not going to mitigate a killing if someone's hell-bent on doing it to you. Sooner or later, they're going to succeed."
He also added that even if Thompson had security with him "and they'd both had their backs turned, they both would have been shot."
Early Wednesday morning at around 6:45 AM, Thompson was shot in the back and leg while walking to a work conference alone.
The CEO received CPR at the scene and was quickly transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 mins after the attack.
According to the NYPD's Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, the gunman's weapon appeared to jam after he shot Thompson but quickly fixed it and fired at the CEO once more.
A massive manhunt and investigation was launched after the gunman left clues at the crime scene.
Police revealed the suspect was photographed at a nearby Starbucks just minutes before the shooting wearing a face mask, but facial features were still seen.
Using those images, investigators are using facial recognition software to try to find a match.
Police are also testing three bullet casings and three live rounds found at the scene for DNA to help track down the killer.
A mobile phone was also found along the same path that the suspect took after hopping on a bike and fleeing the scene.
Police obtained a search warrant to go through the contents of the phone they believe belongs to the gunman.
As for other clues, social media users were quick to point out that the gunman was wearing a luxury backpack that retails for $279 and is well known in the photography field.
Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette Thompson, and two sons.
In a statement to NBC News, Thompson's wife revealed there had been some "threats" before her husband was killed.
A motive behind the brutal attack is not known at this time.
