Daniel Penny Chokehold Case Latest: The Three Key Pieces of Evidence Deliberating Jury Have Asked to See As They Weigh Up Self Defense V Brute Force Argument

Jurors deliberating the fate of Daniel Penny have asked the judge if they can review three vital pieces of evidence in his manslaughter trial.

The 26-year-old Marine veteran is accused of using a deadly chokehold to restrain Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, on a New York City subway in May 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Neely was a schizophrenic who was high on drugs and shouting death threats at subway passengers at the time, telling them someone was going to "die today" and that he didn't care about going to prison for life.