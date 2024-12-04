Daniel Penny Jury Ask VERY Insightful Question and Request Crucial Video Evidence as They are Locked in Deliberations Over Marine’s NYC Subway Chokehold That Killed Jordan Neely

The jury was also interested in seeing Penny's police interview once again.

Assistant Manhattan DA Dafna Yoran has asked jurors to convict Penny of manslaughter, and during the trial warned the jury their verdict should be based on whether they themselves would be thankful for his intervention, or weigh testimony from his loved ones and supporters that he is a "good man."

She said: "What is so tragic about this case, is that even though the defendant started out doing the right thing… a man died. He was given all the signs he needed to stop. He ignored them. He must be held accountable for that."

Yoran added: "You're not here to decide whether you'd want to ride alone on the train with Jordan Neely. That is not what this case is about. The only thing you need to determine here is whether or not the evidence here proves the defendant killed Jordan Neely."