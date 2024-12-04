'Proof' Joe Biden Was Lying When He Spent Months Issuing Flat-Out Denials Over Prospect of Pardoning Son Hunter: 'He Was Really Non-Negotiable'
For months, President Biden was adamant that he would not pardon his son Hunter, who was previously convicted of gun and tax charges.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal a body language expert believes the outgoing leader may have shown signs that he was secretly planning otherwise.
Just days before Hunter, 54, was set to be sentenced for his crimes, President Biden, 82, used his presidential powers to spare his youngest son from going to prison.
Several reports now claim the president was considering the action for at least six months. And it appears a body language specialist agrees. Judi James analyzed Joe's reactions and responses to earlier interviews in which he told reporters a pardon was not an option.
She told DailyMail.com: "Biden looks like a man who has already made this decision and that the decision itself is non-negotiable.
"There's not even any discussion from the interviewer, who moves onto the next subject, clearly satisfied the questions have been dealt with in the most comprehensive way."
James went on to speculate that regardless of how the president feels now, he gave the impression at the time that he would take no action.
"He was very determined to define himself as being totally honest, which in political terms is the same as being honest because he would know how impossibly bad these unequivocal answers would look if he did the opposite in the future.
"(His body language) is staking his reputation on this here."
For months, that was the case, with the president insisting he would not issue a pardon to Hunter amid his gun and tax charges, only to change his mind after the Thanksgiving holiday.
After a week of family time, Mr. Biden made the shocking announcement on December 1 that he had changed his position and would pardon his only living son.
In a statement released by the White House he said: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.
"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
He added: "For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded.
"Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.
"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."
Despite his previous denials, two sources familiar with Biden's discussions claimed he considered the action as early as June, when Hunter was convicted.
They claimed it was decided the president would tell the public he was not considering a pardon while he mulled over the decision behind closed doors, according to NBC News.
Another source echoed the insiders and said Biden "wrestled" with his decision for months before his announcement, under pressure from family members and his own feelings on the matter.
The source told Axios: "Once it became clear that the Justice Department was dead set on jail time, this was always how it was ending."
