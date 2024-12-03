Jill Biden Led Family Campaign to Pressure Husband Joe Into Pardoning Son Hunter, It's Claimed — as Rumors Grow He Considered Move 6 Months Ago
Jill Biden has been accused of leading a family campaign to get step-son Hunter Biden pardoned.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders alleged the First Lady used family members to pressure her husband Joe Biden into pardoning his son before he left office.
For months, the Democratic president, 82, insisted he would not issue a pardon to Hunter, 54, amid his gun and tax charges, only to change his mind after the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to insiders, Jill's plan was put into action as the Biden family descended upon a $36million Nantucket compound for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Unlike past holidays, the Biden's Thanksgiving was an intimate affair, only including Hunter, his wife Melissa and their son Beau, as well as his sister Ashley.
After a week of family time, the 82-year-old president made the shocking announcement he had changed his position and would pardon his only living son on Sunday, December 1.
Jill, along with the Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden Neal, were said to be the driving forces behind his decision.
Neal, who is Hunter's oldest daughter, recently had a baby shower at the White House and is expected to give birth in the next few weeks. Biden was said to stop by the baby shower and chat with guests.
A source said of the Jill-Neal alliance: "Hunter has no greater defender than Jill."
During his gun trial, Jill even traveled overseas to be in the courtroom for support while also participating in a state visit to France. Following news of Biden's pardon, she told reporters: "Of course I support the pardon of my son."
While Jill's opinion has been said to be the most important to Biden, separate sources alleged he had been "privately considering" a pardon for Hunter for months, despite previous statements claiming otherwise.
Two sources familiar with Biden's discussions over handing a pardon to his son claimed he considered the action as early as June, when Hunter was convicted.
They claimed it was decided the president would tell the public he was not considering a pardon while he mulled over the decision behind closed doors, according to NBC News.
Another source echoed the insiders and said Biden "wrestled" with his decision for months before his announcement, under pressure from family members and his own feelings on the matter.
The source told Axios: "Once it became clear that the Justice Department was dead set on jail time, this was always how it was ending."
Though Biden officially made the announcement on Sunday, White House insiders claimed he began informing aides of his decision the day prior after attending mass with his family, including Hunter.
