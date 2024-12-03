O.J. Simpson's Former Bodyguard Claims He Has Murder Confession on Tape 30 Years After Suspect Was Found Not Guilty of Brutal Crime

According to a new search warrant, police in Minnesota say they have a thumb drive they were informed has a recording of the disgraced football player admitting to the shocking 1994 crime.

The warrant reveals cops seized a backpack containing numerous thumb drives from a man named Iroc Avelli as part of an investigation in a separate case. Avelli happens to be Simpson's former bodyguard.

The search was made after Avelli was arrested in March 2022, as police collected evidence, including a backpack with live ammunition.