O.J. Simpson's Former Bodyguard Claims He Has Murder Confession on Tape 30 Years After Suspect Was Found Not Guilty of Brutal Crime
O.J. Simpson's ex-bodyguard is claiming to have the late suspect's murder confession for all to hear.
RadarOnline.com can reveal authorities believe Simpson confesses to the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman in a recording, and a possible third party involved is mentioned.
According to a new search warrant, police in Minnesota say they have a thumb drive they were informed has a recording of the disgraced football player admitting to the shocking 1994 crime.
The warrant reveals cops seized a backpack containing numerous thumb drives from a man named Iroc Avelli as part of an investigation in a separate case. Avelli happens to be Simpson's former bodyguard.
The search was made after Avelli was arrested in March 2022, as police collected evidence, including a backpack with live ammunition.
This year, two months after Simpson died, Bloomington PD received a phone call from an LAPD detective who advised Avelli and his attorney met with LAPD and told cops a thumb drive in the backpack seized featured Simpson's alleged confession.
Authorities were able to obtain the device after getting a new search warrant in June of this year.
In a crucial update, despite the potential for a just-discovered confession, authorities determined there was no confession in the recording.
According to sources, Avelli and his lawyer had recently sued Minnesota cops in order to retrieve all of the seized items, but a judge denied the motion.
In 1994, Simpson was found not guilty of the double murders in a trial case which featured his defense attorney Johnnie Cochran proclaiming the famous words, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit", in court.
Simpson's attorney and executor of his will and trust, Malcolm LaVergne, is attempting to obtain this new possible evidence to auction off in order to settle $300,000 of the late suspect's debts.
While Simpson was acquitted of the murders, the victim's families pursued justice through a wrongful death civil lawsuit in 1997.
Simpson was found liable for Nicole and Goldman's deaths in a Santa Monica civil court. As a result, he was hit with a $33.5million judgment, which he still owed at the time of his death.
The unpaid debt's interest was said to be around $100million.
The state of California also slapped Simpson's estate with a $500,000 tax lien.
LaVergne claimed the estate is pretty much worthless now as he attempted to pay back creditors, the IRS, the California Tax Board and the victims' families.
He also previously vowed Nicole and Goldman's family would "get zero" from O.J.'s estate, despite the 1997 judgment.
LaVergne once said: "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."
Simpson died in April 2024 following a battle with prostate cancer.
