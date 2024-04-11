O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Short Battle With Prostate Cancer

The former NFL star, actor, and acquitted murder defendant was diagnosed with prostate cancer this past February.

There were rumors that Simpson was receiving hospice care shortly after his prostate cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year, although the former football star quickly dismissed such rumors in a video posted to X.

Simpson also suffered a health scare back in July 2023 involving his heart. He ultimately underwent a procedure to have a stent placed during an emergency surgery just months before his passing.