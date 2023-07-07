O.J. Heart Attack Drama: Doctors Insert Stent in Simpson’s Heart During Life-or-death Surgery as It’s Revealed He ‘Cheated Death’
O.J. Simpson is concealing a shocking secret from the world — he is locked in a secret fight for his life, sources have revealed to RadarOnline.com.
In a bombshell exclusive, RadarOnline.com has learned the 75-year-old accused double murderer and former football legend survived a brush with death and had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery.
The device — designed to keep his arteries clear — was fitted by quick-thinking docs who helped him cheat death.
“My heart is giving out,” O.J. confided to a friend, who disclosed the condition to RadarOnline.com.
O.J.'s former manager, Norm Pardo, who recently spoke to The Naked Gun star, told RadarOnline.com that the disgraced running back has been in and out of the hospital.
"The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn’t much they can do for him.”
While the surgery was claimed to be a success and with O.J. understood to be in a stable condition under the watchful eye of doctors — he appeared in an online video on July 4 and looked healthy — but the accused killer is “terrified” he’ll meet his maker soon, friends said.
“O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack,” a close pal told us.
“It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near.”
The medical mess has sparked yet another crisis in the aging disgraced star’s troubled life, a source dished.
O.J. was so feeble post-surgery that his son, Justin, from his ill-fated marriage to Nicole Brown, gave up his lucrative real-estate business in Florida and moved to Las Vegas to be closer to his ailing father, the insider added.
“Now he can’t even finish a round of golf – I don’t even think he golfs anymore because he can't even finish a half a round of golf two months ago when I was talking to him,” said Pardo, who plans to release his interactive crime-solving documentary O.J. Simpson: Who Really Killed Nicole later this year.
Justin, O.J.’s youngest child, continued to support his dad even as he faced decades of claims he butchered his mom and her friend Ronald Goldman on June 12, 1994 — crimes of which O.J. was acquitted at trial.
Justin was five at the time. In the years following the trial, Justin and his sister, Sydney, were in a custody split between their father and their mother's family.
"After the trials were done, my mom and I were like Team Brown. We had a meeting point where we transported the kids and picked the kids up and dropped the kids off," Nicole's sister, Tanya Brown, told RadarOnline.com exclusively in 2014.
"We were in constant contact with him because of the kids... He will forever live on in Sydney and Justin and he is for the rest of his life attached to my family somehow."
"I had to go and pick the kids up at the house where he lived, and I saw him. It was hard for me, but I did it. My mom gave me a pep talk, like, 'You're doing this for the kids.' I entered the home, packed their bags. I went into his home, and I saw the furniture I used to sit on [when Nicole was alive]," she continued.
"I was so foggy, but I had to put on the face because this is their dad. They will always love their dad. I choose to respect that."