O.J. Heart Attack Drama: Doctors Insert Stent in Simpson’s Heart During Life-or-death Surgery as It’s Revealed He ‘Cheated Death’

O.J. Simpson is concealing a shocking secret from the world — he is locked in a secret fight for his life, sources have revealed to RadarOnline.com.

In a bombshell exclusive, RadarOnline.com has learned the 75-year-old accused double murderer and former football legend survived a brush with death and had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery.

The device — designed to keep his arteries clear — was fitted by quick-thinking docs who helped him cheat death.