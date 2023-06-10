OJ Simpson Shares Some Legal Advice for Donald Trump: 'Do Not Talk About the Case Publicly'
Former NFL star OJ Simpson has offered his legal "advice" to former US President Donald Trump following his recent indictment on seven charges related to the storage of classified national defense documents dating back to his presidency, RadarOnlone.com has learned.
Shared to his 882,000 followers on Twitter, Simpson stressed the importance of not discussing the case publicly or doing interviews.
He listed off several lawyers he had hired over the years before telling the former President, "Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case."
He added that if Trump's lawyers are not stressing this, they should be fired and sued.
According to an unsealed copy of the indictment, Trump is charged with multiple counts of willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
Trump announced the indictment on Truth Social where he told his supporters, "The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time."
- OJ Simpson Rips 'Habitual Liar' Alex Murdaugh, Says It's 'More Likely' That Disgraced Lawyer Did Kill His Wife & Son
- ‘The Rumor Ain’t True’: OJ Simpson Scoffs At Suggestion He Is Khloé Kardashian’s Real Father, Shades Kris Jenner
- Outrageous Claims In New Book Allege O.J. Simpson Was Framed By Nicole's Parents
Trump revealed that he has been summoned to appear at the "Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM."
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he continued before declaring in all caps, "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
Simpson has a history of commenting on high-profile legal cases, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a 2016 ski collision and Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd.
The former football player was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995. He was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil case.
He was also convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2008 and spent nine years in prison before his release in 2017.
If convicted, Trump could face a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.