Donald Trump Indicted as Part of Special Counsel's Investigation Into Classified Documents, Ex-Prez Says 'I AM AN INNOCENT MAN'

Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time — this time for his mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the former president revealed the news on his social media platform Truth Social.

He told his followers, "The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time."

Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the "Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM." He said, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!

Trump ended, "This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!" In April, Trump was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for alleged crimes related to his hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The specifics of the Jack Smith-lead investigation findings have yet to be released nor has he commented on Trump's statements. The development comes days after Trump denied reports he was informed that he was a target in the probe.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has been accused of taking 15 boxes of records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in violation of the Presidential Records Act.