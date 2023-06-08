Melania Trump Looks Ice-Cold Leaving Trump Tower Ahead of Donald's Expected Indictment
Melania Trump looked cold as ice when she was spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York City ahead of her husband Donald's expected indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned. While Donald was knee-deep in legal woes, Melania appeared unbothered as ever.
The former first lady didn't let her husband's expected federal indictment stop her from getting glam and hitting the city streets.
Melania served a stone-cold attitude when she was spotted leaving the gilded tower on Thursday. While an apocalyptic-like smog from Canadian wildfires blanketed Manhattan, Melania was dressed to impress.
The ex-first lady noticeably opted not to wear a face mask, despite the abysmal air quality, but made sure to accessorize to the nines.
Melania opted for Chanel as her designer of the day. The former model sported a plain black long-sleeve t-shirt that she tucked into a khaki belted skirt. The Mar-a-Lago resident perfectly matched the ensemble with a pair of tan and black Chanel ballet flats and a black designer bag.
She also donned her signature oversized sunglasses that covered her face.
While Melania attempted to conceal herself behind the oversized black frames, there was no hiding the stress that surrounded her family. For months, Melania avoided the public spotlight, even as Donald launched his third bid for the White House.
A brief video endorsement was all the support Melania could muster for Donald's third presidential campaign — and the last event she attended for him was on November 15.
Melania distanced herself further in late March when Donald was indicted in the hush money probe regarding payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels claimed she had an affair with the ex-president in 2006, shortly after Melania gave birth to Barron.
Melania wasn't alone in her desire to remove herself from Donald's drama. Stepdaughter Ivanka bowed out of helping her dad's political career. Ivanka broke from her family after January 6 and acknowledged the results of the 2020 election.