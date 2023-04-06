Your tip
‘Angry’ Melania Trump Believes People Are ‘Just Jealous’ As She Avoids Being Seen With Donald After Charges Over Hush Money Payments: Source

donald melania trump living separate lives indictment
Source: MEGA
Apr. 6 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has been keeping a low-profile avoiding being seen with her husband Donald at his criminal hearing or speech at Mar-a-Lago — but her former friend said the ex-First Lady is “angry,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Melania’s one-time BFF and former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, spoke out after Donald’s wife was called out for not being by the ex-Prez’s side.

donald melania trump living separate lives indictment
Source: MEGA

Wolkoff told Page Six that, “Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial.” In regard to Melania’s absence from Trump’s speech at Ma-a-Lago, where he trashed the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, her former friend said, “I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor.”

“Of course, she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry,” Wolkoff said.

donald melania trump living separate lives indictment pp
Source: MEGA

“Still she isn’t leaving him,” Wolkoff claimed. “This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened.

The ex-aide added, “Privately, Melania says people are just jealous, and she hoped the Stormy Daniels scandal would be swept under the carpet.”

melania trump implicated white house cover up scandal r
Source: MEGA

Wolkoff said, “Her way of coping is to never let her feelings show or affect her. I predict we will see her back at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago.”

She said she believed Melania would continue to avoid talking to the media. “Melania believes she doesn’t have to answer or explain herself to anyone, so she’s not going to put herself in that position,” the ex-pal claimed.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to the couple said the two have been, “living separate lives” for the past couple of months.

"The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement," spilled a source.

stephanie winston wolkoff blasts melania trump for promoting christmas ornaments
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

"Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his career and agenda," added the insider who claimed Melania liked to remain out of sight.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Trump was hit with a 34-count indictment related to alleged hush-money payments made during his presidential campaign.

