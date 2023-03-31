Donald Trump Parties At Mar-a-Lago Hours After Being Hit With 34-Count Indictment, Melania By His Side

Donald Trump appeared unbothered by the criminal indictment as he partied the night away at Mar-a-Lago with his wife Melania right by his side — despite sources claiming she wants to keep her distance from the madness, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday evening, hours after the news broke that the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg had filed a 34-count indictment against Trump, the businessman was out and about at his Florida compound.