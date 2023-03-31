Donald Trump Parties At Mar-a-Lago Hours After Being Hit With 34-Count Indictment, Melania By His Side
Donald Trump appeared unbothered by the criminal indictment as he partied the night away at Mar-a-Lago with his wife Melania right by his side — despite sources claiming she wants to keep her distance from the madness, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday evening, hours after the news broke that the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg had filed a 34-count indictment against Trump, the businessman was out and about at his Florida compound.
In photos, Trump was seen walking around the resort in a blue suit. At one point, he turned to guests and gave them a thumbs up.
Sources claim Trump had dinner with his wife Melanie at their regular table. Prior to the indictment being filed, sources told Page Six that Melania wanted nothing to do with the legal mess.
“Melania is lying very low,” the insider added. “She hasn’t been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. He is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn’t been social.”
Another source told People that Melania “remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends,” the insider said. A pal said Melania “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight.”
Hours after Trump and Melania had dinner, he took to his social media app Truth Social to attack the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and even took a jab at Hunter Biden.
“The Democrats have lied, cheated, and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable," he said.
Trump continued, “our Movement, and our Party – united and strong -will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”.
Later, he brought up President Biden’s son Hunter, who is under investigation in a tax probe, writing, “WHERE’S HUNTER?”
Biden has remained quiet about Trump being indicted.