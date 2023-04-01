Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim

Even though they both still reside at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, it's claimed they rarely spend time together. "The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement," spilled the source.

"Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his career and agenda," added the insider who claimed that Melania, on the other hand, prefers to remain out of sight.

Sources said Melania is more content to spend time doing her mom duties with 17-year-old son Barron while it's alleged the couple's rift has been building for years.