Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim
Embattled former president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have been "living separate lives" amid the stress of his mounting legal woes and 2024 bid, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Insiders claim the 45th commander-in-chief's White House ambitions have driven a wedge between the politician and former first lady.
Even though they both still reside at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, it's claimed they rarely spend time together. "The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement," spilled the source.
"Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his career and agenda," added the insider who claimed that Melania, on the other hand, prefers to remain out of sight.
Sources said Melania is more content to spend time doing her mom duties with 17-year-old son Barron while it's alleged the couple's rift has been building for years.
"She mostly keeps to herself and stays out of Donald's way as long as he stays out of hers. It works for both of them."
Melania never "had any aspirations to be first lady and was disgusted by the allegations of Donald's cheating that emerged during the campaign," RadarOnline.com has learned. "She is content to live a life of luxury in return for being available for appearances' sake, which is all that Donald asks of her in return."
It's now been four months since Trump announced his third consecutive run for the oval office, which RadarOnline.com learned may not be hindered by his recent indictment. It's believed the ex-president used legal expenses to conceal alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Even though a former president has never been convicted of a crime, it technically would not stop Trump from running again. Some people think the indictment could even benefit his presidential campaign.
Despite the drama that is unfolding for the Trumps, the couple put on a united front during a dinner on Thursday night.
"Beautiful evening here at the gorgeous Mar a Lago!" tweeted conservative media personality and Mar-a-Lago member Gina Loudon. "Our REAL First Couple enveloped in the love of their friends and most loyal!"