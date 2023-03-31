Tucker Carlson & Fox News Guest Call For Protests After Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump: 'I Hope You’re Ready For Whatever’s Next'

Fox News star Tucker Carlson and his guest this week called for supporters of Donald Trump to take to the streets and protest against the newly announced indictment against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking broadcast to come minutes after the Manhattan grand jury announced criminal charges against Trump on Thursday evening, Carlson and his guest – former ESPN star Jason Whitlock – appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 PM to slam the grand jury’s decision to indict the former president.