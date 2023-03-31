Tucker Carlson & Fox News Guest Call For Protests After Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump: 'I Hope You’re Ready For Whatever’s Next'
Fox News star Tucker Carlson and his guest this week called for supporters of Donald Trump to take to the streets and protest against the newly announced indictment against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking broadcast to come minutes after the Manhattan grand jury announced criminal charges against Trump on Thursday evening, Carlson and his guest – former ESPN star Jason Whitlock – appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 PM to slam the grand jury’s decision to indict the former president.
Carlson and Whitlock also claimed the criminal charges against Trump are an act of “political repression” and, after calling for protests across the nation, predicted “unrest” as a result of the indictment.
“It almost feels they’re pushing the population to react,” Carlson said Thursday night. “At what point do we conclude they’re doing this in order to produce a reaction?”
“They are agitating for unrest,” Whitlock echoed. “That is the only way to interpret this.
“I’m ready for whatever’s next,” the former ESPN personality continued. “And I hope every other man out there watching this show, I hope you’re ready for whatever’s next. If that’s what they want, let’s get to it.”
“It’s an effort to take him out of the political race. That’s not allowed,” Carlson chimed in before claiming the charges against Trump are “much greater” and more devastating than the January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol.
“If you believe in our system and you want it to continue, you have to raise your hand and say: ‘Stop,’” Carlson added, “because this is too great an assault on our system.”
Elsewhere on the conservative news network, Fox News stars indicated Thursday would “go down as a dark day for America” due to the criminal charges filed against Trump by the Manhattan grand jury.
Jeanine Pirro, the co-host of the Fox News program The Five, proclaimed that Thursday marked “a sad day for America, a sad day for the office of the presidency of the United States, and it is a sad day for a former president.”
“This is hate like I have never seen in my lifetime,” she said. “This is as political as it gets.”
Meanwhile, at least one Fox News star – Sean Hannity – urged Trump supporters not to protest against the embattled ex-president’s indictment because that would only be taking the Democrats’ “bait.”
“I want to say to every conservative, and every Republican, and every Donald Trump supporter: Do not take their bait,” Hannity told his millions of viewers during the 9 PM news hour.
“We are peaceful, we are law-abiding, we are God-fearing. You are the people that really make this country great.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the NYPD has since ordered all officers of every rank to show up Friday in full uniform in anticipation of possible unrest resulting from the Manhattan grand jury's indictment against Trump.