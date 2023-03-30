Trump 'Blindsided' By Indictment, Slams Charges As 'Political Persecution & Election Interference At The Highest Level In History'

A commentator on Wolf Blitzer's CNN show claimed sources said Trump was shocked and "blindsided" by this turn of events. As we previously learned, the case is centered around a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Shortly after the news broke, Trump took to TruthSocial with a statement. "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he began.

Trump went on to slam the Radical Left Democrats for engaging "in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," he continued.

The former commander-in-chief speculated it will "backfire massively on Joe Biden," vowing to defeat district attorney Alvin L. Bragg before Biden.