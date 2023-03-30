Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump 'Blindsided' By Indictment, Slams Charges As 'Political Persecution & Election Interference At The Highest Level In History'

donald trump pp jpg
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 30 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former president Donald Trump was left "blindsided" after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The groundbreaking development was revealed on Thursday afternoon, although the exact charges against him are unknown at this time.

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: MEGA

A commentator on Wolf Blitzer's CNN show claimed sources said Trump was shocked and "blindsided" by this turn of events. As we previously learned, the case is centered around a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Shortly after the news broke, Trump took to TruthSocial with a statement. "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he began.

Trump went on to slam the Radical Left Democrats for engaging "in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," he continued.

The former commander-in-chief speculated it will "backfire massively on Joe Biden," vowing to defeat district attorney Alvin L. Bragg before Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com has learned that a lawyer for Daniels issued a statement amid the latest reports. "The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy," it read.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, also spoke out after Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. "He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

In a few days, it's anticipated that prosecutors who are working for Bragg will ask Trump to surrender and face arraignment.

The New York Times detailed the felony processing in the state, speculating the 45th president is likely to be released on his own recognizance after his impending arrest is processed.

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com can report the charges do not legally bar Trump from his third consecutive bid for the White House.

"A Trump indictment will immediately be added to his campaign platform and talking points, another first in presidential politics," veteran GOP strategist Scott Reed told the Times about Trump's likely strategy going forward.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.