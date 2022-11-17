CNN Honcho Chris Licht's Staff Believes He's Kicking Wolf Blitzer While He's Down, Shocked Over Boss' Recent Behavior

To make matters worse, Licht called Blitzer to take over for Tapper — who landed the primetime slot only one month ago above him — on the very night Wolf was supposed to attend the anniversary of Cafe Milano, where he's become a beloved fixture.

Instead of whopping it up with the owners, cooks, and waitstaff — all of whom Blitzer has adopted as friends — the host was stuck in the studio while Licht and his chief of staff attended the Georgetown restaurant's festivities.

CNN employees looked at Licht's attendance as another slap in the face to Blitzer.