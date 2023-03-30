NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump Over Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payment
The Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. This is the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.
Several sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to NY Times and CNN.
The felony indictment will most likely be announced in the next few days. Until then, it remains filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office.
Following Trump's formal charges, he will be expected to surrender. The former commander-in-chief will be arraigned and fingerprinted. He will also pose for his mug shot.
Trump prepped his followers for his possible arrest and indictment earlier this month; however, the process took longer than he — or anyone — had anticipated.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Trump's indictment stems from accusations he falsified business records. It's believed the ex-president used legal expenses to conceal alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump had called on his blind supporters to "protest, protest, protest" if he's taken into custody. Now, the New York Police Department and Metro Police Department are bracing for potential mayhem over the indictment.
#45 denied the allegations against him, calling the legal issue another “witch hunt.”
Those who serve and protect aren't the only ones on high alert following the secret indictment. RadarOnline.com told you last week — Stormy beefed up her security team after receiving death threats.
Trump's indictment was pushed back several times, with Manhattan's DA Alvin Bragg continuing to fight for his arrest.
Like Stormy, Bragg has also received death threats in connection to Trump's impending arrest. The indictment will affect his 2024 presidential bid — but won't prevent him from running, reported The Times.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Trump's political aspirations have already split up his family, creating a wedge between himself and Ivanka Trump.
His oldest daughter has continued to keep her distance from her famous father — especially when it comes to the Stormy hush money allegations.
Sources connected to the investigation revealed that Ivanka “loves her dad” but “she knows how impossible he can be.”
She is “no longer” talking Donald out of “hard situations," an insider shared. "Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," they stated. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."