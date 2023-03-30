Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump Over Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payment

donald trump journalist dumb rocks unattractive
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 30 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. This is the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.

Several sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to NY Times and CNN.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wins senior golf championship funeral
Source: Mega

The felony indictment will most likely be announced in the next few days. Until then, it remains filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Following Trump's formal charges, he will be expected to surrender. The former commander-in-chief will be arraigned and fingerprinted. He will also pose for his mug shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump prepped his followers for his possible arrest and indictment earlier this month; however, the process took longer than he — or anyone — had anticipated.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Trump's indictment stems from accusations he falsified business records. It's believed the ex-president used legal expenses to conceal alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

stormydaniels
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Trump had called on his blind supporters to "protest, protest, protest" if he's taken into custody. Now, the New York Police Department and Metro Police Department are bracing for potential mayhem over the indictment.

#45 denied the allegations against him, calling the legal issue another “witch hunt.”

Those who serve and protect aren't the only ones on high alert following the secret indictment. RadarOnline.com told you last week — Stormy beefed up her security team after receiving death threats.

Trump's indictment was pushed back several times, with Manhattan's DA Alvin Bragg continuing to fight for his arrest.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump journalist dumb rocks unattractive
Source: Mega

Like Stormy, Bragg has also received death threats in connection to Trump's impending arrest. The indictment will affect his 2024 presidential bid — but won't prevent him from running, reported The Times.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Trump's political aspirations have already split up his family, creating a wedge between himself and Ivanka Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump no wedding ring photos marriage problems
Source: Mega

His oldest daughter has continued to keep her distance from her famous father — especially when it comes to the Stormy hush money allegations.

Sources connected to the investigation revealed that Ivanka “loves her dad” but “she knows how impossible he can be.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

She is “no longer” talking Donald out of “hard situations," an insider shared. "Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," they stated. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.