Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Receives Death Threat & White Powder After Trump Warns Of 'Death And Destruction' Over Looming Indictment

After Donald Trump warned of "potential death and destruction" if he was indicted by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney received a death threat and an envelope was sent to his office that contained a mysterious powder substance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bragg is investigating the hush-money probe into Trump and his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who he stands accused of paying off in exchange for silence on their relationship just before the 2016 presidential election.

Since legal pundits predicted that an indictment from Bragg was soon, Trump has taken to his social platform, Truth Social, to blast the DA — and make additional threats about the consequences of his arrest.