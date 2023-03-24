Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Receives Death Threat & White Powder After Trump Warns Of 'Death And Destruction' Over Looming Indictment
After Donald Trump warned of "potential death and destruction" if he was indicted by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney received a death threat and an envelope was sent to his office that contained a mysterious powder substance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bragg is investigating the hush-money probe into Trump and his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who he stands accused of paying off in exchange for silence on their relationship just before the 2016 presidential election.
Since legal pundits predicted that an indictment from Bragg was soon, Trump has taken to his social platform, Truth Social, to blast the DA — and make additional threats about the consequences of his arrest.
In a typewritten letter, received just hours after Trump ranting on his social platform, Bragg was sent a letter via USPS to his Manhattan office.
"ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!" read the deranged letter addressed to Bragg, according to law-enforcement sources, reported by news outlet WNBC.
The envelope was postmarked on Tuesday — and originated from Orlando, Florida.
The concerning envelope was discovered amongst other packages and letters in the DA's mailroom, around 11:40 AM on Friday.
The NYPD investigators and FBI, who both have offices near the DA's building, quickly responded to the scene.
Luckily, the mysterious powder substance, that the enveloped was laced with, was determined to be non-hazardous.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA released a statement after the envelope was turned over and inspected by authorities.
"The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance," the spokesperson commented.
The timing of the letter's postmarked date and Trump's statements on Truth Social, coincided with the date that he alleged he would be arrested, prompting a political frenzy on the internet.
Trump alleged that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday, the same day that the threatening letter was sent to Bragg.
Days after his claim failed to manifest into reality, Trump was back at posting on Thursday.
Trump began by accusing Bragg of being a "Soros-backed animal." Hours later, around 1 AM on Friday, the former president continued his tirade against the DA and blasted Bragg as a "degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA."
"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case, a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" Trump added in a long-winded post.