CNN's Don Lemon Accuses Donald Trump Of Being Racist Against Black People After Ex-Prez Calls DA Bragg An 'Animal'

Speaking uncensored on CNN This Morning with his co-anchor Poppy Harlow and fellow CNN anchor Abby Phillip, Lemon said Trump always uses "racist or racist-adjacent" remarks when speaking about Black people.

"But this is really disturbing to me because he’s been doing this for a while, and I think we can’t talk enough about it, where he’s been calling these prosecutors who happen to be African-American, saying that they’re racist," Lemon said on Friday.

Referring to the "animal" comment made against Bragg, the embattled newsman said Trump's "turning to his old tricks here of, you know, being racist or racist-adjacent, using that type of language for people."