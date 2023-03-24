CNN's Don Lemon Accuses Donald Trump Of Being Racist Against Black People After Ex-Prez Calls DA Bragg An 'Animal'
Don Lemon has had enough of Donald Trump, accusing the ex-president of making racist remarks against Black people after #45 cautioned there would be "potential death and destruction" if he's indicted and arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump issued the warning to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday night, saying if he's charged in the hush money probe involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, it “could be catastrophic for our Country.” The former commander-in-chief also stated that “[o]nly a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA” would indict him.
But when Trump called Bragg, who's Black, a "Soros-backed animal," Lemon unloaded.
Speaking uncensored on CNN This Morning with his co-anchor Poppy Harlow and fellow CNN anchor Abby Phillip, Lemon said Trump always uses "racist or racist-adjacent" remarks when speaking about Black people.
"But this is really disturbing to me because he’s been doing this for a while, and I think we can’t talk enough about it, where he’s been calling these prosecutors who happen to be African-American, saying that they’re racist," Lemon said on Friday.
Referring to the "animal" comment made against Bragg, the embattled newsman said Trump's "turning to his old tricks here of, you know, being racist or racist-adjacent, using that type of language for people."
Phillip, who's a Black newswoman, agreed with Lemon. Saying she's covered Trump for years, the CNN star said, "if you go back and you read his rhetoric, I mean, this goes actually all the way back to the eighties. Trump has a very long history of calling Black people racist...."
"Or dumb," Lemon chimed in.
"Or dumb or using, you know, talking about Baltimore as being, you know, filthy, rat infested. The same thing with Congressman John Lewis district in the Atlanta suburbs. So he has a long history of that," Phillip continued.
"These are I don’t know if we can even call them codes at this point, because I think that it’s pretty transparent. But they are signals to his base, who are much more prone to see Black people in positions of power, in particular in a racial lens, even though what the D.A. is doing at this moment actually has absolutely nothing to do with race," she said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump and the rest of the country are waiting to see if the grand jury will bring criminal charges against the ex-president.
Last weekend, Trump told his followers that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, but nothing has materialized. The grand jury will not reconvene until Monday at the earliest.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump is accused of facilitating a $130k hush-money payment through his then-lawyer to silence Stormy about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election.
The former president denied the allegations, calling the probe another "witch hunt."