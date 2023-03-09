CNN Anchor Don Lemon Trolled On International Women's Day After Sparking Fury With 'Sexist' Nikki Haley Remarks
CNN anchor Don Lemon was trolled on International Women's Day by viewers who aren't exactly over his "past her prime" remarks concerning GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
RadarOnline.com has learned that many have yet to forgive and forget the comments he made during a February broadcast of CNN This Morning, taking to Twitter on March 8 with their grievances.
"Getting prepared to hear Don Lemon mansplain International Women's Day," one posted with grimacing emoji.
"Happy National Women's Day!! Prime Women all over the world are celebrating!! Don't let anyone #DonLemon you into thinking that you are not in your prime!" another tweet read.
"On International Women's day, great to see Don Lemon on the same set with women in their prime, even though he'd argue they're not," a third sounded off.
Lemon was joined by cohosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins as well as Iranian journalist Christiane Amanpour for today's segment, during which he fawned over his female colleagues and urged voters to elect the first woman president in 2024.
"There are so many places around the world where there have been women leaders who are running the country... but not in the biggest democracy in the world?" he asked.
Some viewers addressed how it was a stark contrast after suggesting that Haley, 51, shouldn't promote competency tests for elderly politicians as she was "past her prime" as a woman, which he said was in her 20s, 30s, or 40s, sparking uproar at CNN.
Lemon was absent from the show the following day and new CEO Chris Licht later addressed the matter months after taking over the network and launching a major overhaul.
"His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization," Licht told his staff during an editorial call amid reports Lemon had to undergo sensitivity training.
Lemon did apologize for his remarks to the CNN newsroom and to the public, stating that he did not mean to hurt or offend.
"A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally," he tweeted in part. "I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."