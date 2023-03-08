Your tip
Gayle King ‘Seriously Considering’ Offer From CNN Honco Chris Licht For Prime-Time Talk Show As Network’s Ratings Continue To Dive

Mar. 8 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Television personality Gayle King is “seriously considering” taking up CNN honcho Chris Licht on his offer for her to host a show with Charles Barkley — as the network continues to struggle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Licht and execs at the scandal-scarred news network, which is suffering its worst ratings in decades, have offered the 68-year-old CBS Mornings star a fat contract to host a prime-time talk show, pairing her with the basketball legend.

“it’s an attractive offer for Gayle because her own show continues to trail Good Morning America and Today in the morning talk show ratings — despite her personal popularity,” said a source.

“At CNN she would instantly get the benefit of a massive marketing campaign and the full focus of a prime-time spotlight. She’s also a big fan of Charles — and the feeling is mutual,” said the insider.

The 60-year-old NBA Hall of Famer — who’s been a controversial but widely respected basketball analyst for TNT since 2000 — said about the prospects, “I’m only considering it because of Gayle.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Licht is under pressure to wash off the stain of scandals and pull the network out of its ratings hole. He’s good friends with Gayle from their days together at CBS and would likely open the bank to bring her on board!

“Chris needs a win — and he needs it fast — or his job could be on the line,” said the source. Licht is already known for decisive action. In a Dec. 1 staff slaughter, he announced a massive round of firings, including longtime correspondents Chris Cillizza, Alison Kosik and Martin Savidge. He also booted Don Lemon from his prime time to a morning show.

Last year, CNN was staggered by scandals with President Jeff Zucker and prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo both leaving in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

“Getting Gayle and Charles would be the brass ring Chris is looking for,” said a second source. “And they’re both seriously considering the offer."

