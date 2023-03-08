Gayle King ‘Seriously Considering’ Offer From CNN Honco Chris Licht For Prime-Time Talk Show As Network’s Ratings Continue To Dive

Television personality Gayle King is “seriously considering” taking up CNN honcho Chris Licht on his offer for her to host a show with Charles Barkley — as the network continues to struggle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Licht and execs at the scandal-scarred news network, which is suffering its worst ratings in decades, have offered the 68-year-old CBS Mornings star a fat contract to host a prime-time talk show, pairing her with the basketball legend.