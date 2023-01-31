Chris Licht's Hail Mary: CNN Boss Hoping Colleague Gayle King Can Save Failing Network After Worst Ratings Week In 9 Years
Chris Licht has been on a mission to restabilize CNN, aiming to restore hard-news sensibility and boost ratings amid a broader cost-cutting effort.
An insider said he is more determined than ever after the news network recorded its worst ratings week in nine years, putting a former colleague and old friend at the forefront of his mind: Gayle King.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that Oprah Winfrey's longtime pal, watched by many as the star of CBS Mornings, is being eyed for hosting or co-hosting a weekly show on CNN, insiders told Puck author and veteran media reporter Dylan Buyers.
The move is described as Licht's "Hail Mary pass" amid ratings struggles.
Prior to this potential collaboration, Licht brought King to the CBS morning show when he was serving as an executive producer, and they have remained in contact since then.
The concept that is being considered would allow King to continue anchoring CBS Mornings while also hosting the new weekly show for CNN.
It's comparable to the arrangement for Anderson Cooper, who wears two hats himself, hosting a nightly show on CNN while simultaneously serving as a correspondent for CBS's 60 Minutes.
It's questioned whether King would consider such an offer at a time when CNN is struggling.
On the other hand, Buyers noted the cost of recruiting a well-known TV personality such as herself at a time of budgeting may not be ideal for the ailing network either but may be worth it.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for King for comment.
- 'Stick A Fork In It, It's Done': CNN Records Its Worst Ratings In 9 Years
- 'Kaitlan Collins Won't Play Second Fiddle!': CNN's Don Lemon Struggling To Share Spotlight With Morning Show Co-Stars After Primetime Swap
- CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings
Licht has kept his eye on the prize after launching CNN This Morning with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins amid a series of other carefully considered programming moves.
The speculation about King's recruitment comes after Licht was asked about the improvements made at CNN since his arrival in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.
"Too early to say," Licht said. "Because we haven't really executed a lot of what we're going to do. But I hope that CNN is better in that I'm allowing people to do their jobs and leaning into the talent that we have here."