'Kaitlan Collins Won't Play Second Fiddle!': CNN's Don Lemon Struggling To Share Spotlight With Morning Show Co-Stars After Primetime Swap

Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA; Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA
Jan. 25 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

CNN's Don Lemon is struggling to share the limelight with his morning show co-stars after bidding farewell to his primetime show, insiders close to the TV personality alleged about the behind-the-scenes tension.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report on the secret drama between Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow that is rumored to be causing a stir on-set.

Source: MEGA

Not only is the former night owl adjusting to a new work schedule that has him rising before the crack of dawn, but he is also getting used to a change in the dynamic.

"Don went into this thinking of himself as Beyoncé and his co-hosts as his backup dancers," claimed the insider, alleging that was hardly the case once the show began.

"That attitude did not fly — especially with Kaitlan. She won't play second fiddle to Don."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.

Source: MEGA

Earlier this week, it was reported that CNN garnered an average of only 417,000 viewers from January 16-22. CNN This Morning also reportedly had its smallest audience since it launched last year among both total viewers and the key demo.

In a surprising turn of events, Lemon's Thursday attire made headlines after he was poked fun at by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

"I believe a great man once said, 'What the f--- is that?'" Colbert quipped while showing a photo of Lemon's gray hoodie paired with a suit jacket.

Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Don Lemon

Lemon responded to the criticism the next day, "For me, it was sort of like a Rorschach test wearing that outfit," Lemon replied, noting he's a fan of Colbert, and clarifying that his bosses at CNN had asked him to "relax and be more comfortable."

The revamped program with Lemon, Collins, and Harlow has been a part of CNN CEO Chris Licht's plan to make changes that lead to a boost in ratings and a refreshed look for the network.

Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com previously learned of another shakeup involving executive producer Eric Hall, who was reassigned from his gig at CNN This Morning to a new role at the 11 PM hour of CNN Tonight.

Lemon said he was embracing the changes in his own routine while leaving behind his primetime gig. "It's a bittersweet moment for me, but it's not going to be a sad moment, I'm not going to be sad about it," he told viewers.

"Sometimes it was exhausting because some of the things that we discuss here are so personal and so consuming," Lemon added. "So, I hope I made you proud, and I thank you for tuning in all these years, and I hope that you're going to join me in the morning."

