Stephen Colbert RUTHLESSLY MOCKS Don Lemon's Sweatshirt-Hoodie Combo, CNN Host Blames Struggling Network Bosses For Bizarre On-Air Attire

Don Lemon hit back at Stephen Colbert after the late-night host mocked him for looking like a "high school track teacher" while delivering the news in a sweatshirt-hoodie combo. CNN watchers were confused when Lemon switched out of his normal suit and tie combo for a laid-back look on the morning show last week. However, RadarOnline.com has learned the bizarre wardrobe choice was actually his bosses' decision as they scramble to save the struggling news network.

Colbert had a field day, playfully trashing Lemon's wardrobe on his nighttime talk show Thursday. "As a wise man once said, 'What the f--- is that?'' he asked while showing a photo of the casual newsman. "I was watching this morning, and I was a little taken aback because I didn't expect this," he joked, calling the move "hilarious" while adding, "I know they want to add some comedy to CNN."

"But how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you talk about tragedy wearing that, because what could be more tragic than that look he had this morning," Colbert joked before claiming the award-winning journalist looked like "a high school track teacher who went for a run but then got a little hungry and stopped at a restaurant." Adding insult to injury, he added, "But it was too nice of a restaurant and they said, 'Excuse me sir, you have to wear a jacket.' So then he stole a jacket from Guys and Dolls."

Colbert demanded Lemon provide context behind the attire change, to which Don accepted. The following morning, the CNN anchor addressed the clothing controversy, placing the blame on higher-ups, like the network's desperate honcho Chris Licht, who has been making cutthroat moves to save the low-rated news channel.

On Friday's CNN This Morning, Lemon told viewers his bosses asked him to "relax and be more comfortable and sort of go with what is happening in the world." So, he went with wearing athletic gear on live television. "Right now, people aren't wearing suits as much," Lemon explained. "Lots has changed since the pandemic, right?" He then addressed the negative reaction to his wardrobe change-up.

"So I just found it interesting that there was such a reaction because online I got a lot of negative reaction," he laughed. Lemon put his foot in his mouth when he turned to his co-anchor, Kaitlinn Collins, and said he now understands how women feel when they are ridiculed for what they wear.

"Men never get scrutinized as much," Lemon said before addressing Colbert. "I think that [you should] have fun with comedy. "I think if Barack Obama can get criticized for a tan suit, if Volodomyr Zelensky can fight a war in a hoodie, if Trayvon Martin can start a revolution in a hoodie, then Don Lemon could tell the news in a hooded sweater," he continued. "So Stephen, I love ya, I'm glad you started this conversation, but it is like a Rorschach test."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Licht dropped the axe before Christmas by firing hundreds and disrupting his on-air hosts by playing musical chairs. However, his efforts still haven't worked, with CNN continuing to be buried like competitors like Fox News.

