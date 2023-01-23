Home > Exclusives > divorce Exclusive Comedian Ron Funches Accuses Estranged Wife Of Playing Custody Games After 'Kicking Her Out' Of His Home in Divorce War Source: INSTAGRAM/RON FUNCHES By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 23 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Comedian Ron Funches has rushed to court pleading with a judge to grant him temporary joint custody of his 8-month-old son ­and accusing his ex-wife of causing problems after he asked her to leave his home, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ron asked that a schedule be put in place until a final decision on custody is determined.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in November, the comedian filed for divorce from his wife Christina Dawn. He told the court they had wed in August 2020 and separated in October 2022. The couple shares a son named Theodore Bear. In his petition, Ron asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their son. He asked the court to award him spousal support from his ex despite him being a successful comedian.

In response, she did not dispute the date or marriage, or date of separation listed in Ron’s filing. Christina did demand primary custody of Theodore with Ron being awarded visitation. In addition, she asked that Ron pay her spousal support and her legal bills be covered by the Hollywood star. Now, Ron has accused Christina of playing games after he asked her to move out and he wants the court to help him. He said that he was overjoyed when he found out Christina was pregnant. He said he immediately began buying clothes and toys for his son. Ron said he was very involved throughout the pregnancy.

“He helped with anything and everything that [Christina] needed, and even organized a baby shower and gift registry for her,” his lawyer wrote. “[Ron] took multiple safety and infant CPR classes in preparation for the minor child’s birth.” Ron said he drove Christina to the hospital for Theodore’s birth and was with her the entire time. Ron said he even took a month off work to care for his son and purchased a second car to make things easier for the family.

In October 2022, he said they broke up but continued to live together in his home. “The living situation was beginning to become uncomfortable as [Christina] can be highly reactionary and would frequently initiate arguments, particularly after [Ron] stated his intention to file for divorce,” the filing read. Ron said he proposed that Christina move into a new apartment that he would pay for. She agreed and they found a pad for $5k a month. The comedian said he also covers additional monthly bills.

He said after she moved out things started to change. [Christina] refused to allow [Ron] to have any visits alone with the minor child. [Christina] stated that unless [Ron] allowed her to move back into his residence, she did not feel comfortable with the minor child being there, despite the fact that the minor child lived at [Ron’s] residence exclusively up until November 25, 2022.” He said she even threatened to not let him see their son on Christmas before they reached a joint agreement to celebrate together at Ron’s home.

He said when she first moved out they agreed the move was amicable. However, he said she now claims he kicked her out. “Christina is clearly experiencing a lot of conflicting emotions about the situation as a whole, however, that ultimately results in a lack of stability and continuity for the minor child,” the filing adds. The judge ordered the two to attend mediation to attempt to work out the issues. The divorce is still pending.