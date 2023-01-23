‘Years Of Manipulation’: King Charles & Queen Camilla’s Alleged Secret Love Child Labels Royals ‘Criminal’ As He Prepares For Court Fight
King Charles & Queen Camilla’s alleged secret love child has blasted his alleged father as a “criminal” as he continues to fight to prove he is an heir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, 56-year-old Australian Simon Charles Dorante-Day spoke out after people started questioning his claims he is the son of Charles and Camilla.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dorante-Day claims his adoptive grandmother worked for Queen Elizabeth. He said she told him on her deathbed that his real parents were Charles and Camilla.
Dorante-Day was born in 1966 which was years before Charles’ marriage to Diana. Historians have said Charles did not meet Camilla until after 1970 but Dorante-Day said that is not true. He believes Charles and Camilla gave him to the staff to raise.
For years, Dorante-Day said he wants to take Charles and Camilla to court for a DNA test. He said the King should not be “above the law.”
“And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law,” he added. “And the end of the day, for me - I know it’s true, I know they’re my parents.”
Now, Dorante-Day has launched a new attack on Charles and Camilla after his story was questioned by people on social media. He said, “I just want to reiterate to all of you that Facebook (and other social media platforms) and the Media itself are NOT a Courtroom.”
He added, “I have a legal right to pursue what I am doing based on the evidence I have obtained and not be arbitrarily interfered with by a criminally covert anonymous network of stalkers. I am seeking justice for what I have endured to date, and for what my family has endured.”
Dorante-Day added, “Now the criminal King Charles and his Wife Queen Consort Camilla know the abuse I was put through to cover up the truth that I am their biological son.”
He continued, “As I have mentioned previously my adopted grandmother Nanan told me about King Charles and his Wife Queen Consort Camilla being my biological parents in 1998.”
Dorante-Day said, “Neither King Charles nor his Wife Queen Consort Camilla can take back what has been done in their name to my eyes, teeth, and the years of manipulation, suppression, abuse, and lies.” He said after being given up to another family as a child, he was “flogged for various reasons relating to who I was biologically.”
He ended, “The FACT that all I have done to date is legal, open, and above board and the FACT that all they have done to date is illegal, covert, anonymous, and illegitimate to me speaks for itself.”