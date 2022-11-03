CNN's New Morning Show Garners Less Than 400,000 Viewers, Marking Latest Loss For Network's New Boss Chris Licht

CNN’s new morning show, CNN This Morning, tanked in the ratings during its debut earlier this week, garnering even less viewers than the average viewership of its predecessor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as new CNN boss Chris Licht continues to shakeup the network’s on-air talent and program lineup, CNN This Morning – which premiered on Tuesday and saw Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins as its cohosts – debuted to abysmal numbers.