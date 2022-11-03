'She Doesn't Care For Him': Reese Witherspoon Icing Out Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe Due To His 'Messy Life'

The Cruel intentions co-stars cordially co-parented their kids following their 2008 divorce. But tipsters dished they now rarely speak as their daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, are on their own.

"Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider squealed.

