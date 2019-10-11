Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Phillippe Reaches Settlement With Alleged Assault Victim Days Before Trial Reese Witherspoon’s ex-husband was set to face off in court with Elsie Hewitt.

Ryan Phillippe has reached a settlement agreement with alleged victim Elsie Hewitt just days before their assault trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a Los Angeles Superior Court docket viewed by Radar, a Notice of Settlement was filed on October 10, 2019. A minute order was also filed with the description “Court Order re Notice of Settlement of Entire Case.”

A court hearing has been set for January 9, 2020 for Order to show “Cause Re: Dismissal (Settlement.)”

As Radar readers know, the case was expected to go to trial on Tuesday, October 15.

Hewitt accused then-boyfriend Philllippe, 45, of assaulting and battering her in 2017. She claimed he was fueled by his alleged drug, alcohol and steroid abuse, which caused him to suffer from mood swings and bouts of uncontrollable anger.

The actor has denied her claims and was expected to use self-defense when the case went to trial.

Their court battle leading up to the scheduled trial has been a nasty one.

As Radar reported, Hewitt claimed in court papers that the father-of-three testified twice during deposition that he knew of no police report ever filed against him for domestic violence.

But, court papers claimed Phillippe was the suspect on another crime report from March 26, 2017 filed by ex Paula Slagter.

His ex-wife Reese Witherspoon was listed as a witness in the case and was expected to testify at trial. Hewitt filed an opposition motion in limine to exclude opposing reference of evidence concerning the relationship between Phillippe and Witherspoon, 43, except as to communications regarding the July 4, 2017 incident.

She also filed an opposition to his motion in limine to exclude any evidence referring to his physical training routine and workout schedule during 2017, reference to or evidence that he used any form of dietary supplement, reference to or evidence of alleged steroid use, and reference to or evidence to alleged alcohol use prior to July 3, 2017.