CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings
Chris Licht has reportedly axed CNN This Morning executive producer Eric Hall from the program just months after rebooting the AM show in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes as Licht continues to make major shake-ups and changes to the struggling news network in an attempt to garner more audience members.
According to the Wrap, Hall has been removed from his role on CNN This Morning and will instead work as executive producer on CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates.
The announcement was made during a meeting on Thursday when Ryan Kadro – Licht’s second in command – informed CNN This Morning hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins of the change.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Licht has been working to procure solid ratings for the longtime struggling news network while simultaneously working to appeal to CNN staffers who have grown weary and disillusioned by the new CEO’s constant changes.
New Day – CNN This Morning’s predecessor – was reportedly averaging an abysmal 414,000 total viewers over the past year before it was canceled.
Surprisingly, CNN This Morning has so far averaged even fewer viewers than New Morning with only 410,000 total viewers – and only 87,000 total viewers in the all-important 25-54 age group.
Licht previously fast-tracked CNN This Morning in September when he announced the new morning show hosted by Lemon, Harlow and Collins on September 15.
Lemon then officially signed off from his primetime program, Don Lemon Tonight, on October 8 and CNN This Morning officially launched on November 1 just days before the 2022 midterm elections.
“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in a statement while announcing CNN This Morning on September 15. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry.”
“Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day,” he added.
But following Licht’s major shake-ups and changes, including a devastating series of layoffs and firings, numerous CNN staffers spoke out to reveal how “morale is at an all-time low” at the struggling major news network.
“Morale is at an all-time low,” network sources said in November regarding what they called a “crisis of communication” between upper management and the employees.
“It’s worse than it has ever been,” they added.