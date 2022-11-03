More Than 20 Disgruntled CNN Employees Say ‘Things Have Never Been Worse’ Under New Boss Chris Licht, Claims Ex-Network Staffer

At least 20 employees currently working at CNN believe “things have never been worse” under the leadership of new boss Chris Licht, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as the struggling news network continues to be plagued by plummeting ratings, a series of disorienting shakeups and low company morale, a silent majority of workers at CNN are reportedly losing faith in Licht as his abrupt decisions continue to backfire in everyone’s faces.