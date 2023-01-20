Tight-Lipped Tennessee Investigators Refuse To Reveal How Country Legend Naomi Judd Got Suicide Gun

Tight-lipped Tennessee investigators are refusing to explain how country music legend Naomi Judd obtained the handgun she used to commit suicide — or even acknowledge if anyone was held accountable, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Police documents show Naomi, 76, was suffering from severe manic episodes and had threatened to kill herself with a gun about a half-dozen times. Yet no one has explained how she managed to get a Glock handgun and commit suicide inside the bedroom of her sprawling home in Leiper's Fork on April 30, 2022.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office suspiciously didn’t even want to reveal the identity of the handgun’s owner.