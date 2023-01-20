'Unfair & Biased': Kyle Rittenhouse Slams 'Woke Mob' After Las Vegas & Texas Speaking Events Are Canceled
Kyle Rittenhouse called out two venues for siding with the "woke mob" ahead of his planned speaking engagements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rittenhouse spoke out after the Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas, revealed Friday that it scrapped an upcoming right-wing "Rally Against Censorship" event where the 20-year-old was set to appear.
The brewery explained the event did not "reflect our own values," adding, "we don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer." The response led Rittenhouse to address the cancellation.
"I was supposed to be giving a speech at Southern Star Brewery with Defiance Press, and they booted us because the woke mob found out I posted about it," he said during an interview with Sebastian Gorka on the America First podcast.
"I tried to promote it to get people to come and hear about censorship and the Second Amendment and they didn't like that," Rittenhouse said about the event which will now be held at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe.
"They said they are apolitical, but after doing a dive into their social media, they've hosted Pride parades, they've had political events there," he added. "It's just because of my name and they're just being unfair and biased."
RadarOnline.com can confirm another event that was going to feature Rittenhouse at the Oak Room in Las Vegas' Venetian Resort has also been called off.
The Grand Canal Shoppes announced the event sponsored by the National Association for Gun Rights did not "align with our property's core event guidelines."
Rittenhouse has become a prominent Republican figure after being acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid political unrest over racial injustice in 2020.
Violent protests erupted over a police officer shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, leading to an online call for armed "patriots" to come "protect our lives and property."
Lawyers argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreut.
Since being acquitted, Rittenhouse said he is committed to using his platform "to share the truth of what I've gone through, what challenges I'm continuing to face, my beliefs and faith, and why the 1st and 2nd Amendment mean so much to me!"