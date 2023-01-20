Reunited: Sean Penn & Ex-Wife Robin Wright Spotted At LAX Again After Rumored Trip Together 13 Years Post-Divorce

Their previous outing marked the first time Wright and Penn were seen together in nearly six years. The exes got married in 1996 and later divorced in 2010.

He was first wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 while Wright tied the knot with her first husband, the late Dane Witherspoon, back in 1986.

Wright donned the same ensemble she was last photographed in while the I Am Sam actor swapped his shirt, appearing to sport the same black jacket and khaki pants at LAX in photos published by Daily Mail.